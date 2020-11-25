Rey Valera returns for TNT first quarter finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VETERAN singer-songwriter and hitmaker Rey Valera has returned to “It’s Showtime” to critique the performances of 20 singers from different barangays who are competing in “Tawag ng Tanghalan’s” first quarter finals this year.

The month-long competition began on Monday (November 23), where five finalists were the first to take the stage to dedicate performances to their loved ones, namely Rommel Arellano of Padre Garcia, Batangas, Shan Dela Vega of Calamba, Laguna, Marlyn Salas of Angat, Bulacan, Mara Tumale of Malolos, Bulacan, and Mich Primavera of Angono, Rizal.

Every week, five quarter finalists will battle it out to save themselves from elimination. Two of them will get eliminated on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while the two finalists with the highest scores will advance to the semifinals.

Even viewers can join the month-long competition and win cash prizes. All they have to do is post on Twitter or Facebook during the live show the name of the finalist that they think will get the highest score of the day, together with the hashtag #TNTQuarterFinals.

One lucky viewer who gets the answer right will be selected and will win P5,000.

In the coming weeks, expect next-level performances from Ayegee Paredes, Almira Lat, Eivan Enriquez, Donna Mae Ricafrente, Evelyn Martinez, Erwin Diaz, JM Yusero, Luis Gragera, Marigelle Aguda, Mark Anthony Castro, Opalhene Paghubasan, Rachell Laylo, Venus Pelobello, Isaac Zamudio, and Whincel Portugal Maglanque.

“It’s Showtime” airs at noon from Mondays to Saturdays on A2Z channel on digital and analog broadcast. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

Viewers can also catch the show on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV (SKYchannel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator-members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association), on Kapamilya Online Live daily on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.