Royce Cabrera joins GMA Artist Center

THERE’S a new Kapuso hunk. GMA Artist Center (GMAAC) welcomes the latest addition to its roster of talents as Royce Cabrera officially signed a management contract Friday, December 11.

Present during his contract signing were GMAAC Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer, GMAAC Senior Talent Manager Tracy Garcia, and Royce’s co-manager Ernesto Unay.

Royce looks forward to an exciting career as a Kapuso, “Sobrangnakakatuwa po at nakaka-excite kasigrabetalaga ‘yungpag-welcome ng Kapuso Network sa akin. Sana ay magkaroon po ng more projects kung saan mas maipapakita ko pa ‘yungkakayahan ko sapag-arte.”

When asked about the Kapuso stars he wishes to work with, Royce has already a few in mind, “Si Sir Dennis Trillo kasi may mgailangpalabasnaniyaakongnapanood at talaganamangmahusaysiyang actor. Gusto ko ring makatrabahosi Ms. Sanya Lopez dahilmahusaysiya at nararamdamankong may chemistry kami.”

Royce will soon star in one of the installments of the upcoming GMA Public Affairs drama anthology ‘My Fantastic Pag-ibig,’ which will feature a series of compelling love stories set in present times, infused with exciting and dynamic plots.

He has previously appeared in a number of independent films in the past, including ‘F#*@BOIS’ and ‘Lola Igna.’ He was also part of the ‘Magpakailanman‘ episode Fishergays.

Publication Source : People's Journal