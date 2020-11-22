Ruffa happily announces: ‘I’m single’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RUFFA Gutierrez revealed to PJ entertainment editor Eugene Asis at the Zoom presscon for her new show with TV5, “Stay in Love”, that she’s now single. She mentioned this when Eugene said he wonders why she and former QC Mayor Herbert Bautista are being matched when both of them are taken. “No, ang pagkakaalam ko, pareho kaming single!” she blurted out.

This means she has already broken up with her boyfriend Jordan Mouyal. Eugene asked her if her mom, Annabelle Rama, is already aware of this and she said not yet. “No, hindi ko pa ina-announce. Ikaw nga ang unang nakaalam, Tito Eugene,” she added with a big laugh. (Watch the whole interview on You Tube: Gene News EntertainmentPH.–Ed.)

We’re sure Annabelle is very happy with this turn of events as she has always been very vocal in saying that she does not approve of Jordan, who she calls PG (for ‘patay gutom’) for her unica hija. Ruffa is very busy now, doing one series after another for various networks and platforms.

“Ang saya nga, e,” she says. “Sana laging ganun. We can work with all networks. I am so thankful na ang dami kong trabaho kahit may pandemic. Sana magtuluy-tuloy into 2021.’’

She now plays mostly mother roles. Doesn’t she mind? “Not at all. In real life naman, I’m really a mother of two teenage daughters aged 17 (Lorin) and 15 (Venice) so okay lang.”

She loves her role as Boss Gigi in the romcom, “Stay in Love”, produced by Cornerstone and directed by Rod Marmol. “Noveau riche ako rito na trying hard to be accepted by society, so I dress flamboyantly na parang si Tessa Prieto Valdez. Ako ang boss dito ni Mariz Racal as Diding, isang probinsyanang nag-apply na kasambahay at anak ko si Ashley Colet. Love interest ko naman dito si Bobby Andrews. It’s very entertaining, so don’t miss ‘Stay in Love’ na sisimulang ipalabas this Tuesday, November 24, at 9:30 PM on TV5 and Cignal Entertainment.”

Heart participates in global meet against COVID-19

HEART Evangelista participated in the Global Town Hall session of the event “Light at the End of 2020: What Worries Me, What Gives Me Hope” last Friday. This was organized by respected political and economic experts from various countries like Australia, France, India, Indonesia, Russia, UK and USA, among others. The theme was Rebuilding from the Covid 19 World and Heart considers it an honor to be part of the said event.

Heart is known for her Big Heart PH project that is why she’s known as the Queen of Creative Collaborations. She continues to give free tablets or i-pads to poor students in various communities that they can use for their online classes in this time of the pandemic. She is now giving another batch of tablets to underprivileged kids.

“I’m just thankful that I’m given opportunities to give back to those most in need during times like these,” she says. “For this recent 2nd batch that was launched last Nov. 9, I tied up with Cherry Mobile to give away another 500 Cherry tablets with free data to more students in need of a device. Just make sure to stay updated with and follow Big Heart PH to find out how you can avail your own Cherry tablet along with free data!”

Her Big Heart PH project is included in the “Isang Puso Ngayong Pasko”, the 2020 Christmas Station ID of GMA Network that you can watch on the YouTube channel of GMA. Meantime, her hit romcom series, “My Korean Jagiya”, will have a rewind on GMA Telebabad starting this Monday night.

It follows the story of Heart as Gia, a teacher and hopeless romantic who is often teased that she will be an old maid. She is also a self-confessed K-drama fan determined to meet her long-time crush, Korean superstar Kim Jun Ho, played by Korean actor Alexander Lee, who has mysteriously stepped out of the limelight and gone missing at the height of his career.

An unfortunate incident brings the two of them together and they eventually become friends. But for Gia, Jun Ho will always mean something more. Are some dreams just too good to be true?

Heart shared that she’s excited for viewers to catch the rerun of My Korean Jagiya, “We really need to watch something that will make us feel happy, pampalipas-oras because a lot of people are at home. And at the same time, I’m happy because what we worked hard for and what we enjoyed doing before, we can watch and experience again. It’s so exciting!”

Alexander affirmed her sentiments and added that the series could bring a smile to people’s faces. “I believe that this is the perfect time to watch My Korean Jagiya again!” he says. “It will definitely give them enjoyment, happiness, and definitely some kilig too! Hope everyone could stay safe at home and enjoy MKJ again!”

Also starring in the series are Janice De Belen, Ricky Davao, Iya Villania-Arellano, Edgar Allan Guzman, and Valeen Montenegro; with the special participation of Korean stars David Kim, Michelle Oh, and Jerry Lee. “My Korean Jagiya” was partly shot in some of South Korea’s most scenic spots that are often used in famous K-dramas including Nami Island, Namsan Park, Love Padlocks at N Seoul Tower, and Daejanggeum Park.

Kris’ GMA7 contract expires, now seen on TV5

KRIS Bernal is a Starstruck winner in 2006 but she’s now doing a show with TV5 after her contract with GMA-7 expired and they didn’t renew it.

“Yes, I’m now a free lancer so puwede na akong magtrabaho sa ibang stations,” she says at the Zoom presscon for her new show, “Ate ng Ate Ko”, a psychological drama produced by Archangel Media for TV5 and Cignal Entertainment. She stars with Jake Cuenca, Joem Bascon, Isabelle de Leon, Tonton Gutierrez, Yayo Aguila, Rey Abellana and Kim Last. Produced by Archangel Media and directed by Mike Tuviera, it will start airing this Monday, November 23, at 9:30 PM.

Kris was last seen on GMA-7 in the afternoon horror show, “Hanggang sa Dulo ng Buhay Ko”, where she played an avenging ghost. Her first appearance on TV5 was as a guest in their morning talk show, “Chika BESH”, hosted by Pokwang, Pauleen Luna and Ria Atayde.

“Nagpaalam naman ako sa GMA bosses na I will guest sa TV5 at pumayag naman sila,” she adds. “I didn’t burn bridges with them kasi nakakapag-guest pa rin ako sa GMA shows like ‘All Out Sundays’ and ‘Wish Ko Lang’. E, dumating itong regular show, ‘Ate ng Ate Ko’, so tinanggap ko naman kasi for me, work is work, kaysa naman nakatengga lang ako sa bahay.”

And she feels so blessed playing a very challenging role in “Ate ng Ate Ko”. “I play Riki, may sister ako, si Isabelle as Yumi, pero hindi kami magkasundo, we’re always fighting. Our parents and I figured in a car crash. They died, but I survived, kaya lang, my brain is affected at nagkaroon ako ng dissociative fugue, an ailment kunsaan bumalik ako sa pagiging 9 years old na bata with only her memories as a child remaining in her. I researched a lot to prepare for my role to understand the symptoms, the treatment. Mahirap siya kasi I want the people to sympathize with my character.”

Off cam, Kris’s relationship with her non-showbiz boyfriend, chef-businessman Perry Choi, remains going strong after three years of going steady. They have been officially engaged since last February and they’re just waiting for the pandemic to be over before they formally plan their wedding.

