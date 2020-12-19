Sylvia says Jinggoy a big surprise as actor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SYLVIA Sanchez was in the lock-in taping of a new show, “Huwag Kang Mangamba”, when she joined the zoom presscon of her Metro-Manila Filmfest entry , “Coming Home”. She plays Salve, the martyr wife of Jinggoy Estrada as Benny, an OFW who became unfaithful to her while working in Qatar. When he got sick, Jinggoy’s mistress, Ariella Arida, returned him to Sylvia and their kids.

“I can relate with my role kasi nangyari ‘yan sa family namin,” she says. “Seaman din ang tatay ko na nagkaroon ng ibang babae at hindi na bumalik sa amin. Nakita ko ang epekto nito sa family namin, lalo na sa nanay ko. May line ako sa movie na sinabi rin sa amin ng nanay ko: Gaano man kasama ang tatay nyo, wala kayong karapatang magalit sa kanya dahil tatay nyo pa rin siya.”

Has she forgiven her dad? “Yes, 1992 pa, napatawad ko na siya. Hindi magandang magtanim ng galit sa loob, lalo na sa magulang mo. Dapat, matuto tayong magpatawad to heal the wounds.”

What if it happens to her in real life and her husband, Art Atayde, becomes unfaithful?

“Of course, masasaktan ako, magwawala ako sa umpisa. But eventually, patatawarin ko pa rin siya at tatanggapin ko, kasi mahal ko talaga ‘yung husband ko.”

How is it working with Jinggoy?

“Matagal na kaming magkakilala. Nung nag-uumpisa pa lang ako, very thick ang Visayan accent ko at lagi niya akong pinagtatawanan. Ang tawag niya sa akin, si Bisaya. Ang Sylvia ko noon, I pronounced it as Selvia. Buti ngayon, straight na ang dila ko. I’m thankful to Jinggoy na kinuha niya ako for this movie na produced ng kanyang Maverick Films. I saw him then sa action movies niya, pero dito, hindi siya action star, hindi siya goons dito. Nagulat ako sa kanya. He showed here na kaya niyang magdrama. Kapag gifted ka talaga as an actor, lalabas ‘yun with the right project at ang galing-galing niya rito.”

She’s currently nominated as best actress for the movie “Jesusa” in the FAP Luna Awards. Some quarters now say she also has a good chance of winning an award in the filmfest for “Coming Home”.

“I don’t do a role expecting to win an award, madi-distract ka lang. But maganda talaga ang role ko rito as Salve and I want to thank Direk Adolf Alix for giving me this role. Kung mananalo ako, bonus na lang ‘yon.”

Ricky reveals why he has to drop show about Christmas

RICKY Davao says it’s not true Julia Clarete was fired from TV5’s Christmaserye, “Paano ang Pasko?”, because she’s asking for an increase in her talent fee.

“She had to leave kasi she is joining her husband who’s assigned in Ireland,” he says. “We’re not killing her character. She’ll have an accident and will be in coma. Para we can revive her in case she’d comeback. Kasi ‘Paano ang Pasko’ is extended. Dapat six weeks lang kami, but the network is so pleased with the show kaya ine-extend nila. Not sure yet up to when.”

We jokingly tell him that if it goes beyond Christmas and is extended until February, they can title it “Paano ang Valentine”.

“Tama ka,” he says laughing. “Magiging ‘Paano the Series’, so we can have ang ‘Paano ang Holy Week?’, ‘Paano ang Summer?’ The problem is I will also have to say goodbye, kasi magi-start na yung series na ididirek ko sa GMA by January.”

Is this ‘The Seed of Love’ with Glaiza de Castro? “No, a new one. Actually, nag-start na kami ng taping noon ng ‘Seed of Love’, naka-10 days na kami. E, sa pandemic, bawal kasama ang mga bata, so hindi na puedeng mag-taping ‘yung child characters sa show, kaya binago ng GMA.”

So what replaces it? “We’re now doing ‘Nagbabagang Luha’, based sa movie ni Lorna Tolentino noon, directed by Ishmael Bernal. It still stars Glaiza, with Rayver Cruz, Mike Tan and si Gina Alajar na artista naman dito. Kasama rin si Alice Dixson sa original movie, but we’re still auditioning stars as to who will play her character in the TV show.”

Alfred wishes Iza and Shaina win more than him

ALFRED Vargas and co-stars in “Tagpuan” Iza Calzado and Shaina Magdayao, with Director Mac Alejandre, all appeared in their film’s zoom presscon. Alfred himself produced the movie for his own movie company, Alternative Vision Cinema. The first question is what is the movie all about?

It’s Direk Mac who answers first. “Tungkol ito sa kalungkutan, kung paano nababasag ang ating pagkatao dahil sa pag-ibig at paano rin nabubuo. It’s not a romcom but salamin siya, it reflects ‘yung mga nagaganap sa loob ng puso at utak natin. Everyone can relate kasi it shows the joys and pains of love na pinagdaraanan naman ng lahat.”

So it’s really about the intricacies of love? “Yes, it’s very internal. Kung maligaya ka sa love mo, there are basic questions na hindi mo natatanong sa sarili mo. Ano bang standard mo sa kaligayahan? Sa iyong pansariling standard lang ba o sa mahal mo? At hanggang saan tatagal ang pagmamahal mo, kasi love does not exist in a vaccum. It depends on the forces around us, like our background, our finances, and other factors. But sa pinagdaraanan natin, all struggles and emotions are valid.”

Since Alfred is the movie’s central character, there are those who say he has a good chance of winning the best actor award come the filmfest awards night on December 27?

“More than me, mas gusto kong manalo ‘yung mga kapareha kasi pareho silang napakagaling dito sa ‘Tagpuan’. I’ve worked with Iza several times and we have great rapport. Magaling pa rin siyang aktres, pero mas magaling pa siya rito as Agnes, my ex-wife who found herself in New York.”

How about Shaina? “Nagulat naman ako kay Shaina. This is my first time wor­king with her at ang husay pala niya. Revelation siya sa role niya as the adventurous and unpredictable Tanya. Sana, manalo silang dalawa kasi they really both deserve it. Ako, I’m just happy na may entry uli ako sa Metro Filmfest. The first time I joined was in 2004 with ‘Bridal Shower’ and last time was in 2008 with ‘Banal’. So antagal na rin, ngayon lang naulit. Ang wish ko, sana tangkilikin ng viewers ang online streaming since sarado pa ang mga sinehan. Mas masaya kung lahat ng entries sa Metro filmfest, kikita, para makapag-produce pa uli kaming lahat ng bagong projects.”

You can watch “Tagpuan” on Upstream.ph, right in the comfort of your own homes, starting Christmas Day.

