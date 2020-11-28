Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>Three GMA execs join International Emmy Awards jury

Three GMA execs join International Emmy Awards jury

People's Journal12
Marissa L. Flores, Jose Mari R. Abacan, Roxanne J. Barcelona and Jessica Soho
Marissa L. Flores, Jose Mari R. Abacan, Roxanne J. Barcelona and Jessica Soho

GMA Network executives Marissa L. Flores, Jose Mari R. Abacan, and Roxanne J. Barcelona were tapped anew to be part of the 48th International Emmy Awards jury.

Out of four Philippine representatives, the three GMA officers were invited as Final Round jurors at the International Emmy Awards which held its first ever virtual awarding ceremonies last November 23. The prestigious award-giving body, traditionally held in New York City, celebrates the best in global television with over one thousand television producers from around the world showcasing their programming.

GMA Senior Vice President for News and Public Affairs Marissa L. Flores was one of the judges for the News & Current Affairs categories. Flores is at the helm of the Network’s formidable News and Public Affairs group, which has consistently delivered Serbisyong Totoo to Filipino viewers all over the world.

Joining the esteemed panel of jurors for the Comedy Category was GMA First Vice President for Program Management Jose Mari R. Abacan who has been sharing his expertise with the Emmys since 2007. Abacan, who was instrumental in GMA becoming the pioneer in introducing Koreanovelas, Lakorn, Turkish and Indian series in the country, also oversees all program acquisition initiatives from foreign producers.

Vice President of GMA’s Worldwide Division Roxanne J. Barcelona, on the other hand, was a judge in the finals of the Drama Category in this year’s Emmys. Barcelona, with over three decades of industry experience, heads the worldwide distribution of GMA’s drama and entertainment programs. Under her leadership, GMA is recognized as the primary source of Filipino content which is seen in over 26 countries and in four continents.

Notably, the International Emmys also tapped GMA News pillar Jessica Soho during the First Round judging. The award-winning broadcast journalist hosts the Network’s top-rating program ‘Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho’ and anchors the GMA News TV flagship newscast ‘State of the Nation with Jessica Soho.’

Descendants of the Sun The Philippine Adaptation director Dominic Zapata and program head writer John Roque were likewise part of the 2020 First Round Jurors.

The International Emmy Awards is an annual event organized by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is a membership-based organization of leading media and entertainment figures from all sectors of television including Internet, mobile, and technology.

