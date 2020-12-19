Meet the Top 6 of The Clash Season 3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST weekend, weekend, The Clash Season 3 introduced its Top 6 Clashers as contestants entered the final stretch of the competition.

Kapuso viewers were kept on the edges of their seats when the Clashback commenced and six eliminated Clashers battled it out to regain a spot in the competition. One lucky challenger stood out and took her rightful place at the Top of the Clash.

Now vying towards becoming the next Grand Champion are: Power Cebuana Diva Jessica Villarubin; Belter Babe ng Makati Jennie Gabriel; Palabang Biritera ng Cavita Larnie Cayabyab; Shining Songstress ng Caloocan Sheemee Buenaobra; Pambatong Papa ng Pangasinan Renz Robosa; and returning as a contender, Soulful Siren ng Las Piñas Fritzie Magpoc.

Jessica admits that she will truly miss her fellow Clashers, “I feel sad po. Madami po akong na-meet nga mga tao. I was able to learn many things, and knowing that the show will come to an end – masakit siya kasi napamahal na ako sa ibang Clashers.”

Meanwhile, Jennie describes their journey towards the finals as bittersweet, “Mixed emotions po, may lungkot at saya. Hindi ko po malilimutan ‘yung journey na ito na naranasan ko sa The Clash. I’ll be forever thankful sa lahat po ng bumubuo sa competition na ito.”

On the other hand, Larnie is delighted to have met the other contestants and the people behind the show, “Sobrang saya po ng journey ko dahil nagkaroon ako ng new friends. Kami pong Clashers, magkakalaban lang po kami sa stage pero friends po kaming lahat. It’s an honor to meet amazing people behind the camera na tumutulong po sa amin.”

Sheemee considers her Clash journey as one of her best experiences, “Napaka saya po ng experience ko dito, I can say one of the best experiences this year. No words can express ‘yung feeling at yung high na binibigay niya everytime na nasa GMA ako at kasama ang lahat.”

Renz, who has joined a handful of competitions on television, reveals that his experience in The Clash is his biggest opportunity, “Hindi ko akalain na mabibigyan pa ako ng ganitong klaseng pagkakataon kasi akala ko hindi ko na ito ma-eexperience dahil medyo matagal na rin akong sumasali ng contest sa TV. Sobrang thankful po talaga ako sa The Clash for this opportunity.”

Amidst the setbacks, Fritzie shares that her journey towards the finals is all worth it, “Maraming experience na ngayon ko lang naranasan at wala po akong pinagsisisihan. Lahat kami sa Top 6 ay masaya sa kabila ng hirap at tagal ng pinagdaanan naming journey papunta sa finals. Worth it po lahat ng ‘yon.”

The Clash Panel is composed of the Original Concert Queen Pops Fernandez, Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista, and Comedy Concert Queen AiAi delas Alas; and hosted by Clash Masters, Total Heartthrob Rayver Cruz and Asia’s Pop Diva Julie Anne San Jose; together with Journey Hosts Rita Daniela and Ken Chan.

Under the helm of Director Louie Ignacio, don’t miss the finale weekend of The Clash Season 3 and find out who will become this season’s Grand Champion on Saturday (December 19) after Daddy’s Gurl and this Sunday (December 20) after Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko on GMA-7.

Kapuso viewers from across the globe can also catch their favorite Kapuso shows via GMA’s international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV International. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal