EPHOM Medical Mission

83 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Eucharistic Pilgrim Healers of Mary (EPHOM) held a successful medical mission at the Sto. Cristo Parish.

The medical mission was led by Sto. Cristo Chairman Bro Ariel Biñas, EPHOM Founder Bro. Derio Canay, EPHOM Medical Coordinator Dr. Rosary May B. Canay-Diaz (seated, sixth from left) and Dr Jorge David G. Diaz (seated, right).

It was conducted under the supervision of Sto. Cristo Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Nap Baltazar.

Dr. Rosary May said the mission was also held in coordination with Sto Cristo. Committee on Social Action, Lectors and Commentators and Legion of the Holy Rosary of the said parish.