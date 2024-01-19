Erwin Tulfo, Pacquiao, Marcoleta lead in PAPI (Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc.) survey for senators

443 SHARES Share Tweet

THE December 2023 survey by the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) among transport groups showed broadcaster Erwin Tulfo topping the list of senatoriables.

Next to Tulfo was former senator Manny Pacquiao and SAGIP partylist representative Rodante Marcoleta. The survey was conducted last Dec, 16-22. 2023 among transport groups:

Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines or FEJODAP, Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator sa Pilipinas (STOP) and Confederation of Passenger Transport in Central, Inc. (CPTCL).

The nationwide transport survey covered jeepney drivers and operators plying various routes in the country. Next to Marcoleta was Sen. Imee Marcos, then former Sen. Tito Sotto and former president Rodrigo Duterte, taking the fourth to sixth spot, respectively.

Only the Top 20 were included in the list although the 1,500 respondents were freely given their own choices for senators in the 2025 mid-term elections. Next in the lineup were Senators Lito Lapid, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. On the 11th spot was former vice president Leni Robredo, followed by former senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.

Taking the 13th slot was Sen. Pia Cayetano, Secretary Benhur Abalos of the Dept. of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and former Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno for the 15th slot.

On the 16th place was Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro of the National Defense, fillowed by former Sen. Mar Roxas, Sen. Francis Tolentino, former President Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque and the last but not the least was former Sen. Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan.