Sports

Esports World Federation (ESWF) Appoints Manny Pacquiao as Virtual Boxing Ambassador

Nelson Santos - PAPI2
The Esports World Federation (ESWF) proudly announces the appointment of the legendary Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao as its Esports World Federation Virtual Boxing Ambassador.

A global sports icon and the only eight-division world boxing champion, Pacquiao’s remarkable career and dedication to excellence reflect the very values that define the esports community — discipline, perseverance, and passion.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Manny Pacquiao to the ESWF family,” said Gio Colmenares Director of the Esports World Federation. “His legacy as an athlete and humanitarian inspires millions around the world, and his involvement will help strengthen the bridge between traditional sports and esports.”

As ESWF’s Virtual Boxing Ambassador, Pacquiao will play a vital role in promoting esports as a platform for unity, talent development, and global cooperation — championing the next generation of esports athletes and enthusiasts.

