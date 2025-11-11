Home>News>Ex-DPWH Sec. Bonoan flies to US for medical treatment
News

Ex-DPWH Sec. Bonoan flies to US for medical treatment

Itchie G. Cabayan5
Manuel M. Bonoan

FORMER Secretary Manuel Bonoan of the Department of Public Works and Highways left for the United States via Taipei with his wife on Tuesday, November 11.

Bonoan departed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on board China Airlines flight CI703 at around 5:30 p.m.

It was learned from BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval that Bonoan left for the United States with his wife for a medical treatment.

Bonoan is covered by an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) earlier issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with the ongoing probe into anomalous flood control projects.

Upon encountering him, Sandoval said immigration officers immediately coordinated with the DOJ to verify if a hold departure order or a warrant of arrest was in effect.

After the DOJ confirmed that there were none, Bonoan was cleared to depart.

