Ex-Gov. Chavit Singson seeks ‘Peaceful Movement’, not destabilization efforts

Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis 'Chavit' Singson guests at the monthly "MACHRA Balitaan" of the Manila City Hall Reporters' Association (MACHRA) held at the Harbor View Restaurant in Ermita, Manila. With him in photo are (left) MACHRA President Itchie G. Cabayan and vice president Andi Garcia. (JERRY S. TAN)

This clarification was made by former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, as he dismissed what he described as false allegations linking him to destabilization plots against the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

During his guesting at the monthly MACHRA ‘Balitaan’ of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association held at the Harbor View Restaurant in Ermita, Manila, Singson said that his only role during the previous rally that was marred by violence was to send food and nothing else.

“Wala ako kinalaman. Nagpakain lang ako. Kinain naman nila. Ni wala nga ako dun,” Singson said.

The former governor also called on the public to set aside politics and personal ambitions and put the country’s welfare above all things, by joining calls for total reform in government.

Singson quickly clarified that what he wants is a peaceful movement and that he is not at all calling for the military’s withdrawal of support from government.

He also warned against the idea of declaring martial law, saying it will only anger the people, who are already unhappy about corruption in government.

Meanwhile, Singson questioned the credibility of Palace spokesman Usec Claire Castro, whom he said was formerly a heavy critic of President Marcos.