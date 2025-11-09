Ex-Manila cop and alleged criminal group leader nabbed by MPD

277 SHARES Share Tweet

OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District – Police Station 7 (MPD-PS 7) arrested a former Manila policeman said to be a leader of a criminal group and ‘wanted’ for murder.

Nabbed the other day at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Angeles District Jail male dormitory in Camp Tomas Pepito, Sto. Domingo, Angeles City, Pampanga and currently detained at the MPD-PS7 is suspect former PCpl. Ricardo Razon of the MPD and residing in Sta. Cruz, Maynila.

The suspect is said to be a leader of a criminal group and involved in gun for hire, illegal drugs, carnapping and robbery and was sacked from the service in 2024 for malversation of public property after he pawned his classmate’s Galil rifle.

In August 2025 , he was caught in a ‘hot pursuit operation’ by the Pampanga Police and HPG. after he entered a cockfighting arena in San Fernando, Pampanga, where he was jailed and traced by the MPD-PS7 when the Malabon RTC issued an arrest warrant against him for murder.

Razon allegedly killed a man due to a failed drug transaction and no bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

He was formerly assigned at the MPD-DDEU and was said to have married a police asset who is also a pusher, so that Razon also got involved in illegal drugs later.