Ex-Pres Duterte still has strong showing for senate race in PAPI survey

THE latest senatorial survey by the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI), from select barangays nationwide, showed former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte leading the race.

The survey conducted from October 2-8, further showed former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, next to Duterte, followed by Sagip Party list representative Rodante D. Marcoleta, taking the 3rd slot.

Senator Imee Marcos landed on the fourth rank, followed by Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong” Go, then former senator Vicente Tito Sotto III, following him was former radio/TV personality and ACT-CIS Party list congressman Erwin Tulfo. Next to Tulfo was actor Ramon “Bong” Revilla, followed by Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa while Manuel “Lito” Lapid took the 10th slot.

The PAPI survey was for the Top 20 in the result from the 1,000 respondents, aged 18 to 50 years old.

Taking rank 11 was Sen. Pia Cayetano, followed by former Manila City Mayor Franciso ‘Isko’ Moreno Domagoso, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., then former Vice President Leni Robredo and lagging behind her was former Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, followed by Sen. Francis Tolentino, former Sen. Gringo Honasan, Dr. Willie Ong, ex Sen. Mar Roxas and finally Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro.

There are 42,046 barangays nationwide as of 2021 and the survey accounted for 20 percent from A and B population, 70 percent from C, D while 10 percent from the E crowd.

With only over a year before the 2025 midterm elections, many survey conductors believed that a lot will still happen and changes in ranking may take place anytime.