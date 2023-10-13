Exhibitions to watch out for in Manila FAME 2023

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Learn about the three-day sourcing show’s components promoting artisanal craftsmanship from across the Philippines.

This year’s edition of Manila FAME will showcase artisanal craftsmanship through its various show components. The Artisans Village and The Coconut Pavilion are two must-see features of the three-day sourcing event. The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) collaborated with the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP), and various local government units to highlight the works of local artisan communities.

Manila FAME, the second longest running trade show for the home, fashion, and lifestyle sectors in the Asia Pacific, is set to celebrate its 71st edition on October 19-21, 2023 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

Here’s what you can discover from the two exciting components of the sourcing event.

The Artisans Village

This holistic program for regional MSMEs in the handicraft sector provides marketing and technical assistance such as product showcases, product development assistance in partnership with the DCP, digital promotions, and capacity-building activities.

For the 2023 edition of Manila FAME, the Artisans Village will feature the provinces of La Union and Antique, and Northern Mindanao region.

In La Union, Governor Raphaelle Ortega-David spearheaded #LaUnionPROBINSYAnihan, a banner movement which provides developmental support for Research and Development (R&D) to MSMEs. It leverages the natural materials and techniques the artisan communities have mastered.

On the other hand, the Creations of Northern Mindanao pavilion will feature masterpieces from award-winning designers, as well as artisans featured in prestigious international fairs. It will display abaca-based wearables and homestyle products, bamboo crafts, and various local weaves.

For Antique, the exhibition will carry the creations born out of the collaboration of its MSMEs and artisanal communities with DCP and DTI-Antique. The pavilion will follow the theme “Hantique”, which highlights the hands that craft artfully woven pieces in the province of Antique. The products from the province ranging from textiles, looms, and home decors are set to make their debut at Manila FAME 2023 before going to international trade fair Ambiente 2024 in Germany.

The Coconut Pavilion

Considered to be one of the Philippines’ most-produced crops, coconut has been commonly used for food and household products. Manila FAME, in collaboration with EMB and DCP, saw this as an opportunity to create lifestyle products using the abundant raw material. The Coconut Pavilion houses the products from the program dedicated to develop and showcase nonfood coconut commodities in the home and fashion sectors.

A total of 15 brands have been developing new pieces for the showcase. These new products, along with the coconut-based products from 10 additional brands, will be showcased in Manila FAME’s Coconut Pavilion. This special setting aims to promote sustainability and spotlight Filipino craftsmanship and design innovation.

The participating provinces and regions joining the pavilion are NCR, Region III, Region IV-A, Region V, Region VII, Region VIII, and Region XI.

A Manila FAME “staple”

The show will also have Design Commune, a showcase of brand new home, fashion, and lifestyle pieces that have been created under CITEM’s product development program. Renowned Filipino designers Tony Gonzales, Rita Nazareno, and Gabriel Lichauco collaborated with 40 local companies to create more than 300 products in time for the sourcing event.

Manila FAME’s 2023 edition is organized in partnership with The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), RLC Residences, Jewelmer, and the Philippine Airlines as the official carrier.

By: Aly Dela Peña

Register at https://bit.ly/MF2023-Reg or go to https://fameplus.com/manila_fame for more details.

