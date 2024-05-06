Expanded, improved ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ goes to Tondo

Mayor Honey Lacuna is inviting Tondo residents in the 'Kalinga sa Maynila' slated on May 8, 2024. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is inviting Tondo residents to attend the improved and strengthened ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ that now offers even more expanded services to be able to help more.

Lacuna said that aside from medical consultation, the residents who will attend tdhe affair will also be able to avail of basic medicines, deworming, rabies vaccination, civil registry services, tricycle or parking registration, identificadrds for persons with disability, solo parents and senior citizens, clearing and flushing operations, water, electricity and building permit inquiries, notary services, police clearance and job vacancies, among others.

The slated ‘Kalinga’ will be held on May 8 a.m. on Capulong Street in Tondo, Manila, with Barangays 92 and 93.

The mayor said that the basic departments, bureaus and offices which are usually sought for by residentsnwhen they to the Manila City Hall will be amply represented in the forum to readily answer queries and address concerns and suggestions.

These include the following:MTPB – Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, Department of Public Services-Manila, Department of Engineering and Public Works, Manila, Manila Police District, Manila Barangay Bureau, Manila Civil Registry Office, City Legal Office, Manila, Manila Health Department, Manila Department of Social Welfare, Public Employment Service Office – City of Manila, Manila OSCA, Manila Veterinary Inspection Board and City Treasurer’s Office Manila.

Lacuna said a job fair will also be held in the same area and it will be open for all residents even from adjacent barangays.

Booths manned by representatives from the said offices, bureaus and departments will also be installed outside the forum area to entertain concerns and requests for assistance from residents who have reservations in bringing up their issues at the forum.

The ‘Kalinga sa Maynila‘ is being held on a regular basis to bring the services of the city government closer to the barangays.

This way, the residents need not spend money on transportation and also save on precious time and effort since they no longer have to go to City Hall for their needs.