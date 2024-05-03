332 SHARES Share Tweet

Fight for OFWs’ right to prompt service and rights!

In the recent budget hearing, a budget of Php 1.2 billion was allocated for assistance to OFWs under RA 11641, thereby called the AKSYON Fund.

However, many distressed OFWs and seafarers are complaning about the slow process of getting their claims. Many also say that they are asked for too many requirements, even though all the papers regarding their OFW status are already in the DMW database.

That’s why many OFWs have decided to march today to once again call on the DMW with the following calls: EXPEDITE THE PROCESSING OF CLAIMS AND ASSISTANCE FROM THE DMW AKSYON FUND! FIGHT FOR OFWs’ RIGHT TO PROMPT SERVICE AND RIGHTS!

We challenge the new Secretary, Hans Leo Cacdac, to fulfill his promises to the OFWs. We also encourage all OFWs to fight for their rights for immediate assistance and service.

Migrante Philippines

United Syria Trafficking Survivors

Samahan ng mga Domestic Workers sa Gitnang Silangan

Concerned Seafarers of the Philippines