Fake MTPB enforcer nabbed for extortion

LEGITIMATE Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) traffic enforcers personally effected the arrest of a 38-year-old man who had been reportedly passing himself off as a traffic enforcer to carry out extortion activities.

The suspect, identified as Marc Leonard Arquero Y Buzeta, of No. 311 Inocencio St. Barangay 95, Tondo, Manila, was turned over to the Manila Police District – Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (MPD-SMaRT) for appropriate action.

MTPB chief Dennis Viaje said the suspect was nabbed while conducting traffic and flagging down motorists whom he thinks are violating traffic regulations.

His arrest was effected at 1:35 p.m. on Friday at the corner of Quirino Avenue and Osmeña Street in Malate, Manila.

Viaje said the arrest was made by MTPB traffic enforcers na sina Angelito C. Tongol ,Jr. and Joselito L. Galicio, both assigned at the MTPB-Sector.

The suspect was wearing an imitation of the jacket uniform of the MTPB and even had a handheld radio when nabbed.

It was learned that prior to the operation, the office of Viaje received information about an impostor MTPB enforcer who had been mulcting motorists in the said area.

Charges for violation of Art. 177 (Usurpation of Authority and Official Functions) and Art. 179 (Illegal Use of Uniform or Insignia) were filed against the suspected before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.