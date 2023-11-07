Fake PasaBuy seller found to be victim of illegal recruitment barred from leaving by BI

416 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER pretending that she was traveling to shop for her ‘ukay-ukay’ and ‘pasabuy’ business, a female illegal recruitment victim was intercepted by immigration personnel last November 6, 2023 as she attempted to depart for Hong Kong via a Philippine Airlines flight.

Because of this, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco once again warned travelers not to accept online offers to work abroad without going through the legal process.

Tansingco highlighted numerous repatriations of overseas workers who met difficulties abroad, with many of them not receiving the salaries promised to them.

It was learned from BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval that the 36-year-old victim claimed to be working in a local apparel company and presented a certificate of employment, purportedly issued by her workplace but immigration officers reported noting numerous inconsistencies in her travel, hence she was flagged for secondary inspection.

It was during inspection that she admitted that her travel documents were just sent to her via Facebook Messenger and that she presented fake work documents.

Sandoval said that her passport was found to have a Malta employment visa, despite her initial claim that she was departing for tourism purposes, even as she later said that she was offered to work illegally as a caregiver in Malta through a job hunting website.

The victim was immediately turned over to the inter-agency council against trafficking for assistance in filing cases against her recruiter, Sandoval added.