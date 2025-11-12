False fire alarm at ATM center being probed by CAAP

277 SHARES Share Tweet

AN investigation is being conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to determine the cause of a false fire alarm that briefly disrupted operations at its Air Traffic Management (ATM) Center early Tuesday morning.

“We commend our air traffic controllers for their professionalism and quick response, which ensured that flight safety was never compromised and that operations returned to normal immediately. This incident underscores our continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and readiness,” CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario said.

Del Rosario also assured that all contingency plans ensuring safety were properly observed and swiftly executed.

It was learned from CAAP spokesman that the said alarm was triggered around 1:24 a.m., prompting activation of contingency plan and safety protocols and a temporary hold on departures. Normal operations resumed by 2:50 a.m., with all restrictions lifted at 3:16 a.m.

As a result, a total of 59 commercial and cargo flights were delayed by an average of 45 minutes before being cleared for departure. Seven arriving flights were affected.

CAAP will conduct an internal investigation to prevent similar occurrences and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of aviation safety, in accordance with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez, stated Apolonio.