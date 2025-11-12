Home>News>False fire alarm at ATM center being probed by CAAP
News

False fire alarm at ATM center being probed by CAAP

Itchie G. Cabayan0
Raul Del Rosario
CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario ordered an investigation into the ATM false fire alarm. (JERRY S. TAN)

AN investigation is being conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to determine the cause of a false fire alarm that briefly disrupted operations at its Air Traffic Management (ATM) Center early Tuesday morning.

“We commend our air traffic controllers for their professionalism and quick response, which ensured that flight safety was never compromised and that operations returned to normal immediately. This incident underscores our continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and readiness,” CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario said.

Del Rosario also assured that all contingency plans ensuring safety were properly observed and swiftly executed.

It was learned from CAAP spokesman that the said alarm was triggered around 1:24 a.m., prompting activation of contingency plan and safety protocols and a temporary hold on departures. Normal operations resumed by 2:50 a.m., with all restrictions lifted at 3:16 a.m.

As a result, a total of 59 commercial and cargo flights were delayed by an average of 45 minutes before being cleared for departure. Seven arriving flights were affected.

CAAP will conduct an internal investigation to prevent similar occurrences and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of aviation safety, in accordance with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez, stated Apolonio.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Rhea Taysa
Lady guard Rhea Taysa who found and returned a bag with money at the Laoag International Airport (LIA). (JERRY S. TAN)
News

Honest CAAP lady guard recovers lost bag at Laoag International Airport

Itchie G. Cabayan
A handbag containing cash and valuables was safely returned to its rightful owner after being lost at the Laoag International
Miscellaneous

Flights cancelled due to Tacloban emergency runway repair

Itchie G. Cabayan
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) suspended operations at the Tacloban Airport on April 3 (Wednesday) to give
Flipped-over training aircraft
News

CAAP begins probe on ditched aircraft in San Fernando

Itchie G. Cabayan
AN investigation is now underway on the incident of a training aircraft that flipped-over on the shoreline of Barangay Canaoay,
Manuel Antonio Tamayo
Miscellaneous

New, improved Gen. Santos International Airport launched by DOTr-CAAP

Itchie G. Cabayan
Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)Director General Manuel Tamayo led the