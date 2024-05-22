Families affected by armed conflict in Cagayan get DSWD aid

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 690 families or 2,765 individuals from two villages in Penablanca town in Cagayan province who were temporarily displaced by an armed conflict received family food packs (FFPs) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-2 (Cagayan Valley).

The FFPs worth Php 488,581.60 were distributed to the residents of Barangays Lapi and Minanga to help them meet their food needs during the crisis.

The armed conflict happened on May 10 between soldiers of the Philippine Army (PA) and armed elements of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) under the Komiteng Rehiyon Cagayan Valley (KRCV).