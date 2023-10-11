Families of 3 Pinoy fishers killed in Bajo de Masinloc incident get DSWD aid

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Families of the three Filipino fishermen who were killed in the October 2 ramming incident in Bajo de Masinloc have received cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) immediately after the accident.

In a report to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Field Office 3 (Central Luzon) Regional Director Venus Rebuldela said FO-3 personnel have given financial support to the families of the three fishermen who lost their lives in a boat accident in Bajo de Masinloc last October 2.

The three fishermen who died in the ramming incident were Dexter Laundensia, 40, the boat captain, Romeo Mejico, 38, and Benedick Uladandria, 62.

According to Director Rebuldela, the families of the three fishermen each received Php10,000 as burial assistance under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) plus boxes of family food packs (FFPs) for the family members.

The DSWD FO-3 also rendered assistance to the 11 fishermen who survived the accident by providing them with cash assistance of Php5,000 each as well as boxes of FFPs for their families.

“Our Central Luzon Field Office will continue to monitor and provide the necessary assistance to the families of the affected fishermen,” Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.

On October 2 around 4:30 in the morning, the Filipino fishing boat FFB Dearyn was rammed by a foreign commercial vessel as it was traveling through the waters of Bajo de Masinloc. Three fishermen lost their lives in the unfortunate incident while 11 fishermen suffered injuries.

The survivors were all from Barangay Calapandayan in Subic, Zambales.

Along with the DSWD, the local government units (LGUs) of Masinloc and Subic also assisted the affected fishermen and their families.