Famous entrepreneur and philanthropist Coyiuto feted with stamps

Successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Robert Coyiuto and his contributions to the Philippine Insurance Industry were recognized by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) by releasing stamps to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary.

The commemorative stamp features the black and white photo of Robert Coyiuto. Inscribed below is the word “Insurance Industry Trailblazer”.

Designed by PHLPost, the Souvenir Sheet’s artistic rendition highlights a color photograph of Coyiuto. Behind him is a detail of the PGAI logo representing the five Coyiuto sons- Robert Jr., James, Samuel, Peter and Miguel- who carried on their father’s legacy and propelled the company to more success.

Further, the Official First-Day Cover includes a sketch of Robert by Rafael Casal; a rubber stamp image of the Robert Coyiuto 100th Birth Centenary Rosal Logo; and the Rosa Aragon logo with the five vertical lines connoting the five sons of Robert and Rosalyn, and four horizontal lines representing the daughters. A brief profile of Robert Coyiuto is included on the cover.

PHLPost has printed 40,000 copies of the stamp with a denomination of P16.00, another 5,000 pieces of limited souvenir sheets to be sold at P55 and 2,800 for the specially designed first day cover envelope with Rosal Logo canceller. PHLPost in-house graphic artist Ryman Dominic Albuladora layout the stamps. The Stamps and official first day covers shall be available at the SM Manila Postal Counter.

A patron of the arts and culture, Coyiuto was a philatelist or stamp collector who loved to do handwritten notes to his children. Whenever his foreign travels took him, and when his children were studying abroad, the devoted father consistently mailed them postcards and enveloped letters.

Born in Fujian, China in 1923, he settled in Manila after World War II with his brothers. In 1977, he became the first Filipino to join the prestigious insurance market, Lloyds of London. In 1981, he founded Prudential Guarantee and Assurance, Inc. (PGAI). His legacy of prudence, industry, and love of country is carried on by his heirs who have become distinguished business leaders of their own.