Farmers, fisherfolks receive over P47 million worth of interventions in Bulacan

CITY OF MALOLOS – More than 700 members of farmers and fisherfolks cooperatives and associations in the province received agricultural and fisheries assistance during the ‘Distribution of Agriculture and Fisheries Interventions’ held yesterday, November 19, 2025, at the Bulacan Sports Complex, Sta. Isabel in this city, as part of the Provincial Government of Bulacan’s, through the Provincial Agriculture Office’s, continuing efforts to uplift the livelihood of agricultural workers and boost local food production.

Qualified beneficiaries, who underwent careful evaluation and validation, were given various farm machineries and fisheries equipment totaling to P10,414,800.00, funded by the Provincial Government of Bulacan, and aimed at supporting their operations and increasing productivity, including 643 pieces of gillnets, 58 units of marine engines, 50 units of cisterns, 27 units of water pumps (STW), 12 units of grasscutters, 10 units of hand tractors, six units of portable rice mills, and four solar-powered irrigation systems.

Additional support from partner national agencies was also turned over, wherein the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) provided four units of 4-wheel drive tractors amounting to P35,779,000.00; while the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) distributed 20 units of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) boats equipped with 12HP engines worth P1,300,000.

In his message, Governor Daniel R. Fernando reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to the farming and fishing communities.

“Maliban po sa pagbibigay ng mga binhing pananim, tayo po sa Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ay nakatutok sa iba pang bahagi ng pagsasaka tulad ng pagtatayo ng imprastraktura, pag-aayos ng mga irigasyon, pagbibigay kasanayan sa modernong pagsasaka, at pamamahagi ng mga makabagong kagamitan,” the governor said.

He likewise extended his gratitude to the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office III for its continued support to the province’s agricultural frontliners.

Representatives from PhilMech, BFAR, and various City and Municipal Offices joined the turnover ceremony, reflecting strong inter-agency cooperation in supporting Bulacan’s agricultural sector.