Home>News>Fatal shooting of lady airport manager in Puerto Princesa condemned by CAAP
News

Fatal shooting of lady airport manager in Puerto Princesa condemned by CAAP

Itchie G. Cabayan5
CAAP Logo

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) strongly condemned the fatal shooting of the woman acting Airport Manager of Puerto Princesa International Airport on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones during this critical time. We trust that law enforcement authorities will pursue this case with urgency and ensure that justice is served,” CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario said.

The manager, identified as Joanna Infante, was walking alone to attend an Ash Wednesday mass in a Church in the area when a lone gunman began following her and then shot her several times.

The victim fell to the ground, as the suspect rode a motorcycle and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

According to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio, the agency expresses grave concern over this senseless act of violence and calls on the appropriate authorities to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.

The Authority is closely coordinating with local law enforcement agencies and stands ready to extend full cooperation in support of the ongoing investigation, Apolonio added.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

CAAP Logo
News

CAAP airports gear up for Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2023

Itchie G. Cabayan
THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said all CAAP-run airports are already preparing for Undas 2023 in line
Flipped-over training aircraft
News

CAAP begins probe on ditched aircraft in San Fernando

Itchie G. Cabayan
AN investigation is now underway on the incident of a training aircraft that flipped-over on the shoreline of Barangay Canaoay,
CAAP Logo
News

Malaysian authorities helping search for missing ambulance aircraft

Itchie G. Cabayan
THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said that Malaysian authorities are now helping in the search for the missing
Aircraft emergency exercise
News

Full scale emergency exercise conducted by CAAP

Itchie G. Cabayan
A full-scale emergency exercise was successfully conducted on November 19, 2025 in Davao City by the Civil Aviation Authority of