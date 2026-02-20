Fatal shooting of lady airport manager in Puerto Princesa condemned by CAAP

332 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) strongly condemned the fatal shooting of the woman acting Airport Manager of Puerto Princesa International Airport on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones during this critical time. We trust that law enforcement authorities will pursue this case with urgency and ensure that justice is served,” CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario said.

The manager, identified as Joanna Infante, was walking alone to attend an Ash Wednesday mass in a Church in the area when a lone gunman began following her and then shot her several times.

The victim fell to the ground, as the suspect rode a motorcycle and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

According to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio, the agency expresses grave concern over this senseless act of violence and calls on the appropriate authorities to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.

The Authority is closely coordinating with local law enforcement agencies and stands ready to extend full cooperation in support of the ongoing investigation, Apolonio added.