FDCP gathers stakeholders for Film Industry Conference 2025

FDCP Chair and CEO Jose Javier Reyes with Session 1 speakers Atty. Janice Tejano and Atty. Nick Pichay with moderator Wanggo Gallaga

The Film Development Council of the Philippines recently hosted the Film Industry Conference 2025 at Lanson Place in Pasay City.

The event brought together filmmakers, industry experts, and enthusiasts for one whole day of crucial discussions and collaborative sessions aimed at shaping the local filmmaking landscape.

The conference also offered both onsite and online access, broadening its reach to allow more participants to engage with the conversations driving Philippine cinema.

The FIC 2025 featured three hybrid sessions that tackled pressing issues faced by the industry.

Session 1, entitled “Own Your Story: Navigating the Copyright Legal Rights and Remedies of Filipino Screenwriters and Directors,” focused on intellectual property rights for screenwriters and directors.

Atty. Nick Pichay and Atty. Janice Tejano shed light on the standard practices for securing rights to creative material and the available remedies against copyright infringement.

Wanggo Gallaga moderated the discussion with the two legal experts after they had delivered their talk.

The second session, “Independent, Not Invisible: An Indie Filmmaker’s Guide to Selling Films with Impact,” offered strategies to independent filmmakers for elevating their films and achieving market success in today’s competitive landscape.

The panel featured insights from filmmakers Baby Ruth Villarama, Chuck Gutierrez, and Alex Poblete, with MJ Marfori as the moderator.

The last panel discussion, “The Right Price: The Economy of Cinema and Its Impact on Habits of the Filipino Audience,” explored how the economics of cinema, particularly ticket pricing, influences Filipino audience behavior and viewing culture.

Speakers Atty. Joji Alonso, John Joshua Barbo, and Mon Garilao examined the impact on access to local movies on the big screen. Pat-P Daza moderated the discussion.

FIC aims to bring together experts and stakeholders to share and discuss the latest trends, opportunities, platforms, and cooperation that Filipino producers and filmmakers can explore for the development, production, and distribution of their projects with the intent of crossing beyond local borders.

The FDCP is the national film council in charge of creating and implementing policies and programs to ensure the economic, cultural, and educational development and growth of the Philippine film industry.