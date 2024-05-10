Female senior citizen who lost heartbeat saved by NAIA medical team

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A FEMALE senior citizen who lost her heartbeat while awaiting a flight to Cebu City at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 was saved by a responding medical team from the NAIA.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines commended the medical team for its quick response which saved the life of the elderly passenger.

“Great work for our Medical Response Teams. That was a good response by our Duty T3 Medical Team. Also, an outstanding way of appreciation by RMN owner Eric Canoy,” said Ines.

Reportedly, the senior woman was traveling with a family member yesterday morning when she suddenly fell unconscious while lying on a chair. She was bound to board Cebu Pacific flight 5J 585 at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The woman’s family member said Dr. Blesylda Busto and her team identified as nurses R. Incantaliado and Estralla Corquira immediately arrived and attended to the needs of the senior woman.

After giving first aid and successfully reviving her heartbeat, the old lady was rushed to the Makati Medical Center through the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) ambulance for immediate treatment.

In its latest report, the MIAA said that the old lady is now in good condition but will have to be confined in the said hospital.

It was learned that the old lady is a family member of an official from the RMN Network’s DZXL News 558, who profusely thanked the medical team of NAIA Terminal 3 and the MIAA administration.