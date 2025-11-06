Home>News>Provincial>Fernando launches province-wide directive to institutionalize earthquake drills and secure critical infrastructure
CITY OF MALOLOS – Governor Daniel R. Fernando has mandated an immediate, province-wide intensification of disaster preparedness measures, focusing on the structural safety of educational institutions, establishment of dedicated, open-site evacuation centers and institutionalization of earthquake drills.

The governor’s directives were issued during the Joint PDRRMC and C/MDRRMOs Full Council Meeting yesterday, underscoring the necessity of a swift and decisive pivot toward maximum resilience.

This follows the updates from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) and structural reports submitted by the Department of Education (DepEd) Bulacan.

In her presentation, Myleen C. Enriquez, Science Research Specialist of PHIVOLCS-DOST, highlighted the Philippines’ position as one of the world’s most seismically active regions, presenting the ‘Orientation on Recent Earthquake Events and Possible Impacts of the West Valley Fault’.

Enriquez said the West Valley Fault, which traverses nearby provinces, has not moved in approximately 400 years, raising the possibility of a major movement, heightening the risk of a significant movement that could trigger ‘The Big One’, from which she introduced PHIVOLCS tools such as GeoRiskPH, HazardHunterPH, and the “How Safe is My House”, helping citizens and local governments assess building safety and hazards in their areas, with more information available at phivolcs.dost.gov.ph.

“Natural ang lindol at iba pang sakuna, pero ang trahedya ay maaari nating maiwasan sa pamamagitan ng kahandaan at tamang pagtugon,” she reminded the participants.

This cautionary note was immediately contextualized by a report from Peter C. Lacap, DepEd Bulacan DRRM focal person, that as of October 23, 2025, 287 of 412 elementary schools and 75 of 100 secondary schools have submitted building inspection reports conducted by municipal/city engineers wherein findings underscored that 104 elementary and 36 secondary schools were tagged as unsafe, involving a total of 416 classrooms requiring major repair or further engineering validation.

DepEd Bulacan is now coordinating with LGUs for rapid validation and structural reinforcement, prioritizing the development of robust Learning Continuity Plans and updated earthquake contingency measures to mitigate risks to students and personnel.

While expressing gratitude that Bulacan was spared by recent weather events, Fernando stressed that this reprieve must be seized to accelerate pre-disaster operational readiness and established a clear and binding mandates for all local government units, including 1) Establishment of Designated Open Evacuation Sites: LGUs must immediately identify, mark, and publicize dedicated, open evacuation areas and appoint a primary contact person in each site for earthquake response management; 2) Swift Procurement and Distribution of Emergency essentials: The PGB will oversee the rapid distribution of flashlights, whistles with lanyard, water bottles, and vital emergency provisions; and 3) Institutionalizing Drills and Safety Protocols: A formal memorandum will be issued requiring the inclusion of earthquake drills in schools’ daily morning activities.

“Hindi naman po ako kontra sa ‘duck, cover, and hold’ dahil epektibo po ito sa mga mahihinang lindol,” he said. “Pero sa panahon ngayon na malalakas na ang pagyanig, mas mainam na lumabas sa mga open site para mas ligtas. Dapat po nating paghandaan ito, lalo na ang mga bukas na lugar sa mga paaralan at mga tahanan.”

The Provincial Government‘s action plan is focused on preemptive intervention to secure Bulacan’s future against predictable seismic threats, ensuring that preparedness is a continuous and operational state, not merely a reaction.

