Fernando orders heightened preparedness as Typhoon Uwan strikes

222 SHARES Share Tweet

CITY OF MALOLOS – Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando has issued urgent directives to all provincial offices and residents of Bulacan to strengthen preparedness measures in anticipation of the effects of Super Typhoon Uwan, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance, pre-positioning of relief supplies, and readiness for possible evacuations across flood- and landslide-prone areas.

As of 2:00 PM today, November 9, 2025, towns of Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, and Norzagaray are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 4, while the rest of the province is under TCWS Number 3. Residents are reminded to stay alert and prepare for possible flooding and evacuation, particularly in low-lying areas.

Following the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), Fernando issued Memorandum DRF-11092025-808, which orders the suspension of classes in all public and private schools and the suspension of work in all government offices and private companies, except those providing emergency, health, social, and other essential services on November 10 to 11, 2025. Private offices are also advised to implement emergency work arrangements to balance worker’s safety and public service, particularly for businesses providing essential goods and services.

He also directed provincial offices to activate disaster response plans immediately. The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) is tasked with activating all disaster response teams, pre-positioning rescue equipment, and communication systems, issuing warnings to at-risk communities, and preparing evacuation plans for pre-emptive evacuation if necessary.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) is spearheading the preparation of evacuation centers and ensuring proper relief distribution; at the same time, the Provincial General Services Office (PGSO), together with the Provincial Engineer’s Office (PEO), is organizing logistics and transport support with all provincial vehicles ready for rapid deployment of relief goods and evacuation, while the Provincial Civil Security and Jail Management Office (PCSJMO) is safeguarding government facilities and key installations of the Provincial Government of Bulacan.

Fernando also required all offices to maintain 24/7 monitoring, coordinate with the PDRRMC Operations Center, and liaise with city and municipal DRRMOs to ensure timely and efficient emergency response. Residents are also reminded to heed local government advisories.

“Sa ating mga kababayan, mahigpit kong ipinapaalala, makinig po tayo sa mga opisyal na abiso ng pamahalaan. Iwasan ang mga mapanganib na lugar, at kung kinakailangan kayong lumikas, makipagtulungan po tayo sa mga awtoridad. Ang pagsunod ninyo ay makapagliligtas ng buhay,” the governor stated.

Meanwhile, as of 12:00 noon today, a total of 629 families or 2,393 individuals have been safely evacuated and are currently housed in 32 operational evacuation centers across the province.

For emergencies, Bulakenyos may contact the PDRRMO hotlines: 911, 791-0566, Globe 0905-333-3319, or Sun 0942-367-1455.