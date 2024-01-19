Fernando Zobel de Ayala receives Pope’s highest recognition for the laity

305 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA — Ayala Corporation’s Board Director Fernando Zobel de Ayala has been conferred the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (For Church and Pope), the highest honor the Pope bestows upon a layperson.

Zobel was nominated by Caritas Manila for his “outstanding contribution as one of the key figures who through the years were consistently behind the success of the programs and activities of Caritas Manila.”

During a Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Wednesday, Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila bestowed the Cross of Honor upon Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Ramon del Rosario Jr., Manuel Pangilinan, Maria Goolsby, and Arnulfo Veridico, who are long-standing supporters of Caritas Manila.

The other recipients of the Cross of Honor were Roselina Quismundo, Elmer Sy, Tomasita Lim, and Corazon Rodriguez from the Parish and Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Joseph in Manila’s Sta. Cruz district.

“My dear awardees, the award you receive today is the Church’s way of saying ‘thank you’ because of your immense love for God, expressed in your unwavering commitment, exemplary service, and outstanding contributions to the Church and society. This award expresses our gratitude for being our long-time partners in the mission and collaborators in evangelization,” Cardinal Advincula said in his homily.

“In receiving the Papal Award Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, you are not just honored. You are also commissioned. You are commissioned to continue the beautiful work you have begun and to do even more. You are sent to look for many opportunities to do good for others and make more of our brothers and sisters feel God’s care, compassion, healing, and love through you,” the Cardinal added.

The Cross of Honor was instituted by Pope Leo XIII in 1888 to commemorate his golden sacerdotal jubilee. Today, it is the highest honors bestowed upon laity and the religious for their services to the church and the Pope.