Fernando Zobel de Ayala returns as chairman of AC Health

MANILA — Fernando Zobel de Ayala continues to increase his phased return to senior positions of governance in the Ayala Group — this time, as Chairman of Ayala’s healthcare arm.

Zobel was elected by AC Health’s Board of Directors as Chairman on Monday. Having previously served as AC Health Chairman from November 2016 to September 2022, he played a major role in setting the foundation of the company.

As chairman, Zobel supported AC Health’s acquisition of Healthway Philippines and a majority stake into QualiMed Health Network, which are now integrated as one group under the Healthway Medical Network brand. Zobel also supported AC Health’s partnership with Siemens, Varian, and CTSI for the construction and design of the country’s first dedicated cancer specialty hospital, the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in Arca South, Taguig City.

Moreover, Zobel pushed for the consolidation of the group’s healthtech companies into the KonsultaMD super app as a joint venture with Globe’s 917Ventures. During his term, AC Health also invested in IE Medica and MedEthix, complementing the group’s existing retail network of Generika Drugstores and strengthening the company’s pharma supply chain, making quality medicines accessible to more Filipinos.

On Monday, Zobel visited the now nearly complete Healthway Cancer Care Hospital together with Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, AC Health President & CEO Paolo Borromeo, and other executives of the AC Health group. Zobel led the groundbreaking of the facility in 2021.

“I am very happy to see that the first dedicated cancer specialty hospital in the country is very near completion,” Zobel said. “We look forward to finally opening the facility so we can fulfill our promise of providing quality ‘care beyond cure’ to Filipino patients.”

Last week, Zobel also rejoined the board of BPI as a director and a member of the Executive Committee and Personnel and Compensation Committee.