Fetus found in sewage treatment plant at NAIA

An eight-month old male fetus was found at the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday morning, February 25, 2026.

The fetus was discovered by aircraft cleaners after the waste materials from the aircraft were brought to the waste sewage treatment plant (STP) upon arrival at the airport for permanent disposal.

The Police-Aviation Security Group and the Airport Police Department (APD) are probing the incident in the hope of establishing the identity of the mother who dumped the fetus.

Initial investigation showed that the mother flushed the said fetus in one of the lavatories of an aircraft that was enroute to Manila on Wednesday morning.

The mother is suspected of having given birth while airborne.

Probers are currently eyeing one of the five international flights of the involved airline, that arrived on Wednesday morning.