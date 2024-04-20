FEU’s Sinepiyu Welcomes a Fresh Perspective with “From Seeds to Blossoms”

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines – Far Eastern University (FEU) Manila is thrilled to announce its 16th annual Sinepiyu this year. Among the film’s audience should anticipate is the premiere of “From Seeds to Blossoms”, which is one of the finalists under All Tamaraws division, produced by the talented fourth-year students from Rockstars Productions.

The director of the film, Aizel Marfil, promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience that explores themes of self-discovery and personal growth. The film’s captivating narrative follows a woman’s journey to save a wilting plant, paralleling her own quest for identity and growth. Through this poignant tale, audiences are invited to reflect on the importance of nurturing one’s own growth amidst life’s challenges.

“This film is a breath of fresh air in the landscape of short films,” remarked Marfil. “We wanted to offer something different, a narrative that resonates deeply with audiences and encourages introspection. ‘From Seeds to Blossoms’ is a testament to the power of storytelling in inspiring personal transformation.”.

Featuring a stellar cast led by theater actor and journalist Justinne Punsalang, alongside a talented crew of student filmmakers, promises to captivate audiences with its compelling story and stunning visuals.

The film’s director of photography, Renz Salazar, brings his award-winning expertise to the project, having garnered acclaim for his exceptional cinematography and editing in previous FEU productions. Collaborating with Salazar is Jaira Quincruz, the film’s camera operator and editor, who brings her own valuable expertise to the project. Simon Gravador, the film’s writer and assistant director, lends his creative vision to the narrative. Production designer Leah Rabor ensures the film’s visual aesthetic is nothing short of breathtaking.

Producer and production manager Trisha Raymundo oversees the project with dedication and passion, drawing from her previous successes in film production. Together, this dynamic team has crafted a film that promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

“Sinepiyu has always been a platform for showcasing the best of Filipino cinema, and ‘From Seeds to Blossoms’ is no exception,” stated Raymundo. “We are thrilled to present this film to audiences and to contribute to the rich tapestry of storytelling in Philippine cinema.”.

The premiere of “From Seeds to Blossoms” will take place during the on-site screening and talkback (All Tamaraws Category) of FEU’s Sinepiyu on April 30, with additional screenings and events scheduled throughout the festival. Audiences can look forward to a thought-provoking cinematic experience that celebrates the power of growth, both on and off the screen.

You may also catch the prestigious Awards Night of Sinepiyu on May 2, where the best aspiring student-filmmakers across the Philippines will be awarded for their stories and storytelling prowess.

For more information about “From Seeds to Blossoms” and FEU’s Sinepiyu, please visit the official facebook site of Sinepiyu at https://www.facebook.com/sinepiyu, https://www.instagram.com/sinepiyu/