Lumagui: Nationwide filing of criminal cases vs 214 Corporate Officers for 6.1B tax liability under BIR RATE program

499 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Internal Revenue, headed by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr., filed 127 criminal cases for tax evasion against 214 corporate officers with the Department of Justice earlier today, August 3, 2023. This is his latest offensive against businesses and corporations who are not paying their proper taxes. Corporations and its officers should follow all regulations of the BIR.

This is the second nationwide filing of the BIR under its Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program. Commissioner Lumagui previously led the BIR into its first nationwide filing last February 2023 with 74 criminal cases amounting to 3.58B. Today he leads the BIR with 127 criminal cases amounting to 6.1B.

“This is a reminder to every corporation and corporate officer not to ignore the BIR. Do so and we will file criminal cases against you”, the Commissioner stated.

A notice or letter from the BIR is an opportunity for the taxpayer to come forward to present their side and be afforded due process. If after examination, deficiency taxes were found, taxpayers are advised to pay or contest the assessment within the allowable period.