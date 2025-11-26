Filipina trafficking victim comes home with newborn – BI

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A Filipina said to be a victim of human trafficking victim has come home with her newborn child from Malaysia.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrival of the victim on November 21, 2025 aboard MV Antonia 1.

It was learned from BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval that the mother, a 33-year-old resident of North Cotabato and her infant, born on 18 October 2025, were identified as trafficking victims recruited by a neighbor who lured them with promises of work in a palm oil plantation in Malaysia. She was transported via an irregular migration corridor and endured a four-day trip from Zamboanga to Sandakan via Jolo with eight other individuals.

Upon reaching Sandakan, the victims were forced to jump into the sea near the port to avoid detection by local authorities. They were later brought to an oil plantation in Lahad Datu, where each victim was required to pay 1,700 Malaysian Ringgit for their travel, collected upon arrival.

Sandoval said the victim’s husband, also a trafficking survivor, had earlier been deported to the Philippines in October 2025.

Meanwhile, the returning mother gave birth to her daughter while in detention abroad.

Upon arrival, the BI facilitated the turnover of the mother and child to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for post-care evaluation and support services.

Meanwhile, Sandoval said the BI reiterates its warning to the public against illegal recruiters exploiting vulnerable Filipinos with deceptive job offers abroad, urging citizens to verify overseas opportunities only through legitimate channels.