Filipina trafficking victim intercepted at NAIA – BI

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A WOMAN said to be a victim of an illegal recruitment scheme was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the incident “serves as a stark reminder of the insidious nature of human trafficking and the deceptive tactics employed by illegal recruiters.”

“We vehemently condemn the despicable acts of human traffickers and illegal recruiters who exploit the vulnerable. We call on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help us in our collective efforts against these criminal enterprises,” Tansingco added.

The passenger, whose identity was withheld for her protection, was turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for further investigation.

It was learned that she confessed on December 9 that she had been recruited by a female she met at a bar three months ago.

Initially, she initially claimed to be traveling to Hong Kong for a self-funded vacation, but was later refuted as secondary as inspectors discovered that the documents she presented are not real.

The victim eventually admitted that her recruiter only sent her travel documents the night before her flight and that she could not contact her anymore.

According to the victim’s account, she was supposedly headed to work as a club freelancer while using Malaysia and Singapore to exit and enter Hong Kong to renew her visa.