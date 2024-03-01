Filipino-Korean bolster ties to improve technical perspective in civil engineering

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Professional organization dedicated to advancing the field of civil engineering in Philippines and South Korea have engaged in international collaboration to promote knowledge sharing and technical perspective in civil engineering.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Senior Undersecretary and Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) National President Emil K. Sadain and Korean Society of Civil Engineers (KSCE) President Choong-Ki Chung signed on February 26, 2024 a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to practically trigger the collaboration between the two (2) organization in both industry and academy of civil engineering.

Under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Philippine has lots of demand for infrastructure development and the Korean construction industries are very interested in projects, adding to the fact that they have the leading edge technology, said Senior Undersecretary Sadain after signing the MOU in the presence of KSCE Vice President for International Affairs Jae-Yeol Cho, PICE National Board Director Florencio A. Padernal, KSCE International Affairs Committee Chair Tae Sup Yun, and PICE Conventions Committee Member Benjamin A. Bautista.

The signing ceremony held at KSCE Headquarters in Seoul was also participated by Asian Civil Engineering Coordinating Council (ACECC) Chair Jae-Woo Park, KSCE Secretary General Dae-Jin Hwang, and KSCE Vice Chair of International Construction Project Commitee Jeong-Hwan Kim.

DPWH officials on a technology transfer program also attended the meeting and MOU signing namely: Undersecretaries and PICE Past National Presidents Eugenio R. Pipo Jr. and Ador G. Canlas; Undersecretaries Roberto R. Bernardo, Carlos G. Mutuc, and Eric D. Ayapana; OIC-Undersectary Marichu A. Palafox; Assistant Secretary Joy Manginsay; and Project Director and PICE Convetion Committe member Ramon A. Arriola III.

With the authority given by DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, the group led by Senior Undersecretary Sadain visited South Korea’s landmark infrastructure projects specifically the Incheon Grand and Yeongjong Supension Bridges in Incheon and Gwangan Grand Bridge in Busan to gain a comprehensive understanding of technology and best practices.

Collaboration between KSCE and PICE to bring a conference would not only strengthen ties between civil engineering professionals in South Korea and the Philippines but also foster mutual learning, innovation, and collaboration to address common challenges and opportunities in the field.

The MOU is a practical commitment and expansion of collaboration in research and education to uphold the standards and quality of works to be provided to respective countries for further improvement of the civil engineering profession.

In line with the 2024 PICE Theme “Building Global Partnerships, Bridging Boundaries and Fostering New Technologies Towards A Resilient and Sustainable Development”, the organization opens the door to partnerships with other civil engineering organizations in the upcoming Mid-Year National Convention in Manila to share expertise, foster innovation, and address global challenges in the field.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain said that convention would provide participants with opportunities to learn about the latest developments, trends, and challenges in the field, as well as to engage in interactive discussions and knowledge sharing.

The conference program would feature a mix of technical sessions, international exhibits, workshops, and panel discussions covering a wide range of topics in civil engineering.