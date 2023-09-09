Filipino woman with fake passport bought on TikTok nabbed by BI

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1. intercepted a Filipina trafficking victim who reportedly presented a fake Belgian passport that she bought from Tiktok.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the Filipina attempted to depart last September 5 for Ercan, Cyprus via a Kuwait Airlines flight. She was immediately turned over to the inter-agency council against trafficking (IACAT) for assistance and filing of appropriate charges against her recruiter.

Tansingco said the Filipina initially presented her Belgian passport to immigration authorities, claiming that she was transiting from Kuwait to Izmar, Turkey but immigration officers noted numerous inconsistencies on her passport and supposed arrival stamps.

The matter was immediately escalated to the duty supervisor, who in turn submitted the documents for forensic screening.

The BI’s forensic documents laboratory confirmed that Josephine’s passport, residence card, and immigration stamps were all counterfeit.

She was about to be arrested for being an illegal alien after insisting that she is Belgian, when she admitted that she has a Philippine passport and used to be an overseas Filipino worker in Israel.

She was deported from Israel earlier this year for working without a valid visa, but came across a Tiktok video offering EU passports to travel visa-free to multiple countries where she allegedly paid a total of P700,000 for her fake documents.

Also, she said she was promised work in Greece as a caregiver, with an offer of P180,000 salary per month.