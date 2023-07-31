Fire hits 6th floor of Palacio del Gobernador

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Fire of still unknown origin hit the 6th floor of the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros Manila, which serves as the office of the Bureau of Treasury (BOT), Monday afternoon.

A report from the Manila Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) headed by SSupt. Christine Cula said the fire began at 12:39 p.m. and lasted for only about three minutes. It was declared fireout at 12:42 p.m.

The BFP branded the incident as ‘rubbish fire.’

It was learned that the fire began at the cooperative office of the BOT and that safety teams from agencies holding office in the area managed to put out the fire swiftly, preventing it from spreading further.

An assessment was subsequently made by the BFP, prompting Commission on Election Chairman George Garcia to suspend work among employes.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco meanwhile said that the preparations for the BSKE election was not affected, along with the work within the commission.

The BFP is investigating the cause of the fire where, fortunatly, no one was killed or hurt.