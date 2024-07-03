Fire safety officer nabbed by NBI for extortion

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation – Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) arrested an official from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) who allegedly extorted P400,000 from an applicant in exchange for inclusion in the final list of fire safety officers who will take their oath.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said nabbed in an entrapment operation in an establishment in Cebu City was FInsp. Roy Sangueza Mat Castro, chief of Fire Safety Enforcement Section of the BFP.

Santiago said Castro will be charged with violation ofSection 3 ng R.A. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act); Direct Bribery under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), as amended and Grave Misconduct under R.A. 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).

His arrest reportedly stemmed from a complaint lodged by complainant Rochelle Olinan Quimbo, a third time applicant for the position of Fire Safety Officer 1 at the BFP.

The suspect was said to have asked from the complainant P400,000 for him to be included in the final listing of those who will take their oaths as Fire Safety Officers.

The complainant claimed that the suspect demanded the said amount as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to the BFP authorities, after passing all the application processes.

Last June 27,2024, an entrapment operation was conducted by the NBI-CEVRO in an establishment in Cebu wherein the suspect was nabbed after receiving P200,000 from the complainant.

Santiago commended CEVRO Regional Director Rennan Augustus Oliva and his team for the suspect’s arrest and the successful operation.