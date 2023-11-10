First batch of Pinoy repats from Gaza arrives in RP; 2nd batch out of Egypt already

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Eduardo Manalo and Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega personally met at the NAIA Terminal 3 the first batch of Filipino repatriates who arrived from the Gaza Strip.

Said batch is comprised of 34 Filipino nationals and one Palestine, who happens to be the husband of one of the Filipina repatriates.

Israel and Egypt have expressed thanks for the special consideration given to the Filipinos so they could from Gaza.

Usec. De Vega confirmed that 42 other Filipinos have also been able to cross Egypt from Gaza.

From Egypt, they will reportedly return to the Philippines next week.

Meantime, 14 Filipinos who were supposed to be included in the second batch were said to have been excluded after they decided to stay in Gaza after their Palestinian husbands were not able to get the necessary security clearance.

Just the same, the Philippine Embassy said it continues to urge the 14 said Filipinos not to stay on and join the second batch that is slated to return to the Philippines.