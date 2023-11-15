First Filipino to Lead United Cities and Local Governments-Asia Pacific

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Yiwu, China — Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua has been elected President of the United Cities and Local Governments-Asia Pacific (UCLG-ASPAC) during the 9th UCLG ASPAC Congress in Yiwu, China, marking the first time a Filipino assumes this prestigious leadership role.

“This is a historic and humbling moment. Definitely we will do our best to fulfill this great responsibility,” Cua said.

Cua added that during his term, he will strive to promote localized empowerment through strengthened regional ties and youth engagement.

“The future is local! By empowering local governance and working with each other, we can foster growth that directly impacts the people, where cooperation go beyond national boundaries, and where every person, regardless of gender, race, age, or class, is provided equal opportunities to thrive and succeed” he said in his speech.

The 9th UCLG Asia Pacific Congress in Yiwu, China was held November 13 to 15, and gathered a diverse group of more than 500 local leaders and stakeholders from the Asia-Pacific region and other parts of the world.

The participants include representatives from cities and local governments, local government associations, relevant ministries, international organizations, training institutions, academicians, youth representatives, and related private companies who will be working together under the theme: “Advancing Balanced Economic Development for Asia and the Pacific.”

The Congress, which is organized in collaboration with the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Yiwu Municipal People’s Government, seeks to offer valuable insights and foster meaningful discussions on the critical issues of balanced economic development in the region.

Cua underscored the role that the Congress plays in deepening local leaders’ knowledge on local governance.

“The Congress is a great opportunity for the Philippine delegation to learn best practices and establish connections with various potential partners for local development. We look forward to applying everything that we learn here for the benefit of all local governments in the country,” he said.

ULAP delegates to the 9th UCLG ASPAC Congress were: 2nd Vice President-Visayas, Hon. Atty. Reynaldo M. Quimpo ( LVGP National Chairman, Vice Governor, Province of Aklan), 3rd Vice President – Mindanao, Hon. Bernard C. Dela Cruz (VMLP National Chairman, Vice Mayor, Malabon City), Secretary General, Hon. Handy T. Lao (PCL National President, Councilor, Laoag City), Liaison Officer, Hon. Dean Anthony G. Domalanta (VMLP National President, Vice Mayor, San Mariano, Isabela), Legal Counsel, Hon. Atty. Ananias L. Canlas, Jr. (PBMLP National Chairman, Board Member, 3rd District Of Pampanga), Chairman for Advocacy and Policy, Hon. Atty. Raul R. Corro (PCL National Chairman, Councilor, 1st District of Muntinlupa), Governor Jake Villa of Siquijor, and Board Member Antonio Jose Rebong of Occidental Mindoro.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

Learn more at www.ulap.net.ph.