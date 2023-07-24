First footbridge crossing Pasig River in Sta. Ana opened to public

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Rep. Benny Abante (6th district) as they led the inauguration of the "Tulay Pangarap - Abante Footbridge" in Sta. Ana. (JERRY S. TAN)

A footbridge along Pasig River, a first in the area, was opened to the public by Mayor Honey Lacuna and Congressman Benny Abante (6th district).

Lacuna thanked Abante for initiating efforts for the building of the “Tulay Pangarap – Abante Footbridge” which she said will benefits thousands of residents who will he crossing them.

The said footbridge is a project of the DPWH in cooperation with the City of Manila and will be for the use of pedestrians only.

Lacuna said it is the first of its kind, connecting Punta Sta. Ana to Sta. Ana Proper in the city.

It was learned from Rep. Abante that the suspension-type footbridge is also equipped with solar panels and lights for illumination during nighttime for the safety of the residents passing.

Said bridge covers the area of from Barangay 900 in Punta, crossing Pasig River and then to Sta. Ana Market.

Apart from Lacuna and Abante, councilors of the sixth district of Manila led by Philip Lacuna, Lou Veloso and Fog Abante as well as Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) South Manila District Engineer Mike Macud graced the event.

Kapisanan ng Nagkakaisang Kapitan ng Punta at Sta Ana President Chairman Gelo Abanes and other barangay chairmen and officials, along with residents of Punta and Sta. Ana, were also present to witness the inauguration of the said footbridge.