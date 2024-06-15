First Lady, DSWD chief extend cash, food aid to Mt. Kanlaon evacuees

332 SHARES Share Tweet

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos is joined by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian during an aid giving activity on Saturday (June 15) for Negros Occidental families who were affected by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon.

The First Lady distributed Php17.5 million in cash assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) to some 1,752 families at Php10,000 each. Food and non-food items were also given on top of the cash aid.

Of the total recipients, 1,500 were residents of La Castellana while the rest of the beneficiaries were from Bago City.

Joining the aid giving with the First Lady and Sec. Gatchalian were other top government officials, as well as DSWD executives including Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez, Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe and Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations Paul Ledesma.

DSWD Field Office-6 (Western Visayas) officials led by Regional Director Carmelo Nochete, Assistant Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Arwin Razo, Disaster Response Management Division Chief Erlyn Garcia, and Crisis Intervention Section Head Beverly Salazar also attended the activity.