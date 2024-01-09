First Lady’s LAB for ALL brings gov’t services to Lucena City

305 SHARES Share Tweet

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, joined by various government officials including Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, leads the provision of government aid, under her LAB for ALL (Laboratory, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat) Project, to the residents of Lucena City in Quezon province at the city’s Convention Center on Tuesday (January 9).

Also joining the caravan are Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Acosta, Quezon Governor Angelina Tan, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Director General Suharto Mangudadatu.

LAB for ALL is one of the initiatives of the First Lady which makes essential health care services such as free consultation, health screening and assessment, laboratory test, and medicines more accessible to ordinary Filipinos.