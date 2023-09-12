First tranche of Media Crisis Management and Communications Training completed by CAAP

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announcd having successfully conducted on September 11, 2023, the first of its three Media Crisis Management and Communications Trainings held at the CAAP Conference Room in its Central Office, Pasay City.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the training session is being conducted by renowned media experts Ms. Jacque Manabat, a senior multi-platform journalist from ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation, and Gerard Dela Pena, a Senior Correspondent at TV5.

He said the first part of the training was joined by CAAP’s Deputy Director General for Operations, Captain Edgardo G. Diaz, and Deputy Director General for Administration, Atty. Danjun G. Lucas, along with key service heads. While the second and third trainings will be attended by Area Center and Airport Managers, respectively.

“The training is an important step in improving CAAP’s crisis management and communication capabilities, aligning with the organization’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective communication with the public and stakeholders.During the training, participants learned the basics of crisis communication, including tips and strategies on managing traditional and new media, maintaining concise and accurate messaging in the face of crisis, and utilizing various platforms for effective storytelling,” said Apolonio.

The training also included a simulated crisis interview scenario and critiques on the communication strategies that the participants used.

CAAP recognizes the critical role of effective communication in its operations, particularly in the aviation sector, where timely and clear information dissemination is of utmost importance. The insights gained from the training will further enhance CAAP’s ability to respond to crises, build trust with the public, and maintain open and transparent communication channels, added Apolonio.