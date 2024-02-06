Five airport police charged after Chinese national accused them of extortion

305 SHARES Share Tweet

FIVE members of the Airport Police Department (APD) are in hot water after the PNP-Aviation Security Group filed charges of robbery-extortion against them.

The charges stemmed from a complaint lodged by a Chinese national who accused them of extorting money from him when he sent off a friend at the NAIA terminal 3 on Sunday, February 4,2024.

LtCol. Alfred Lim, chief of the PNP-AVSEGROUP at the NAIA Terminal 3, said that the case of robbery-extortion against the five APD members was filed before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office after the Chinese national, whose name is being withheld, filed an affidavit where he narrated the alleged incident.

In his statement, the victim claimed that the incident took place at around 6 p.m. at the departure area ng NAIA terminal 3.

The complainant said that he was sending off a friend who also happens to be a Chinese national, when the five APD members approached him.

The five, he said, demanded for his passport and since he was not the one travelling at that time, he merely showed a copy of his passport stored in his cellphone.

Despite this, the said APD members allegedly brought him to the fourth floor of the NAIA Terminal 3. There, they allegedly used a translator app to inform him that he will land in jail if he fails to produce P15,000 in exchange for his freedom.

Out of fear, the victim said he was forced to shell out the said amount but that he decided to seek help from the police where he lodged a formal complaint.

LtCol. Lim said that upon receiving the complaint, they sent a personnel to the said APD office but that none of the five were there, so that complaint ended up with its regular filing before the prosecutor’s office.

Presently though, he said that coordination with the Manila International Airport Authority and the APD continues to shed light on the investigation, particularly in an effort to get a copy of CCTV recordings which may aid in the investigation into the complaint.

Just recently, two APD members were suspended by airport manager Eric Ines after using the EDSA busway although they are not included in the list of authorized persons allowed to use it.