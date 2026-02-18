Five Best Performances At BRAVE CF 104 That Lit Up Serbia

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The global stage of BRAVE Combat Federation erupted in spectacular fashion to open 2026, as BRAVE CF 104 electrified fans last Saturday, February 14.

Inside the roaring Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade, Serbia, 12 thrilling bouts unfolded, many ending decisively and setting a powerful tone for the year ahead.

Among a stacked lineup of warriors, five athletes rose above the rest with performances that stole the show.

Luciano Palhano

Brazilian veteran Luciano Palhano walked into hostile territory and delivered a masterclass in the main event, spoiling the much-anticipated promotional debut of hometown hero Nikola Joksović.

From the opening bell, the 39-year-old Sobradinho native dictated the pace with relentless takedowns and suffocating top control. His savage ground-and-pound and constant submission threats neutralized the Serbian hopeful and gradually quieted the passionate crowd.

After three dominant rounds that showcased elite grappling mastery, Palhano walked away with a clear unanimous decision victory.

With such a commanding showing, the Brazilian may now be on a collision course with interim titleholder Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the vacant BRAVE CF Super Welterweight World Championship.

Miha Frlic

In the co-main event, Slovenian powerhouse Miha Frlic delivered one of the most destructive performances of the night, dismantling Italy’s Samuele Di Guardo in less than a round.

The undefeated No. 2-ranked heavyweight contender wasted no time, detonating a crushing right cross that sent Di Guardo crashing to the canvas.

Frlic followed with relentless ground strikes and a punishing barrage of elbows that forced the referee to stop the fight.

The emphatic finish cemented Frlic as a serious World Title threat and potentially next in line to challenge heavyweight king Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko.

Borislav Nikolić

Reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić gave his home fans a moment to remember, overpowering Portugal’s Matheus Malta in a 64-kilogram catchweight clash.

Malta tested the Serbian early with persistent takedowns, creating a tense opening round. However, once Nikolić settled into rhythm, he unleashed a relentless barrage of crisp boxing combinations.

The momentum shifted dramatically in the second round when Nikolić delivered a stunning walk-off knockout that sent the Belgrade crowd into a frenzy.

It was a statement victory that reaffirmed his dominance and star power on home soil.

Genadi Jorjoliani

Georgian behemoth Genadi Jorjoliani produced the biggest upset of the evening, halting the BRAVE CF debut of previously unbeaten Russian heavyweight Danylo Voievodkin.

Jorjoliani imposed his will early with relentless forward pressure, refusing to allow Voievodkin space to operate.

Sensing the moment, the Georgian unleashed a thunderous right hook that dropped his opponent. He immediately followed with a brutal storm of elbows, forcing the referee to intervene and seal a stunning stoppage.

The victory instantly elevated Jorjoliani into serious contention within the heavyweight ranks.

Kurban Idrisov

Representing Team KHK, Bahrain’s Kurban Idrisov turned heads in his promotional debut, finishing Belarusian veteran Artem Buloychik during their 73-kilogram catchweight showdown.

Idrisov demonstrated precision and creativity, setting up the finish with a perfectly timed flying knee that stunned Buloychik.

A sharp high kick followed, and Idrisov swarmed with a barrage of punches along the cage fence until the referee had no choice but to stop the contest.

The clinical performance signaled the arrival of a dangerous new prospect and added another highlight to an already explosive evening.

