Five cops, suspected arsonist injured in Intramuros fire

FIVE Manila policemen were injured after taking away from angry residents a 36-year-old ice tube delivery whom they suspected of having caused a fire in their area in Intramuros, Manila the other night.

Patrolmen Christian Garais, Vitson Animos, Mike Jhons Sus and Christian Guevarra and PSSg Jose Ojano, all members of the Manila Police District-Station 5 reportedly sustained minor injuries.

On the other hand, the suspected arsonist identified as Jervy Roldan alias ‘Burnok’, of No. 452 Cabildo St., Barangay 654, Intramuros, Manila, was brought to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JMRRCwhere he received treatment for the bruises and wounds he sustained after being mauled by angry residents.

It was learned that the suspect, who had just gotten out of jail, was enraged upon learning that his wife had left him for another man.

The fire took place on Cabildo Street at around 4:30 p.m. and reached fourth alarm before it was finally declared ‘fire-out’ at 11:30 p.m.

At least 120 families lost their homes and about P10 million worth of properties were destroyed.

Police are probing the incident while charges are being readied against Roldan for filing at the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.