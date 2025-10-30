Five Decades Strong: Aboitiz Construction Honors Its People, Legacy, and Purpose

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Engineered for Excellence

Fifty years of excellence is no small feat. For Aboitiz Construction, this golden milestone celebrates five decades of building not just projects, but partnerships, trust, and a lasting legacy of purpose.

As the construction arm of the Aboitiz Group—one of the country’s largest and most diversified conglomerates—the company has grown from its beginnings in 1975 as Gorones Development Corporation into one of the Philippines’ most trusted and forward-looking construction and maintenance firms.

Guided by its core values, Aboitiz Construction continues to evolve with the changing needs of industries and communities, delivering quality projects that help businesses prosper and communities thrive.

Built on the Strength of People

Behind every milestone are the people who made it possible. Aboitiz Construction’s success is deeply rooted in the hard work, resilience, and dedication of its Kaubans, partners, and clients.

“As we mark our 50th year, we not only look back on what we’ve built — we celebrate how we’ve built it. Every project, every partnership, every success has been engineered for excellence — guided by precision, driven by craftsmanship, and delivered with purpose. Our work is a promise: that what we build will last, that what we create will uplift, and that what we deliver will leave a lasting impact for clients and communities alike,” said Anton Perdices, Director, President, and Chairman of Aboitiz Construction.

Contributing to Progress Across the Philippines

In line with its purpose, Aboitiz Construction continues to deliver projects that create lasting value for industries and communities. With a strong presence in heavy industries, light industries, and infrastructure, the company has several ongoing and recently completed projects across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao—contributing to nationwide growth and job generation.

In Tarlac, Aboitiz Construction is spearheading the land development of TARI Estate in Tarlac City, transforming it into a premier industrial hub. In Batangas, the company is developing 217.5 hectares within LIMA Estate, driving industrial expansion and employment in the region. It is also leading the design and construction of the new Lemon Square manufacturing facility for Big E Food Corporation, further strengthening its light industry portfolio. In Mindanao, Aboitiz Construction recently completed the DICT Bulk Terminal berth expansion in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, and the Lagonglong Port project in Misamis Oriental, improving logistics efficiency and boosting local economic activity.

Expanding Capabilities and Strengthening Partnerships

Beyond construction, Aboitiz Construction continues to broaden its expertise in industrial maintenance and facilities management. It supports a number of AboitizPower’s generation facilities nationwide, including coal, heavy fuel and geothermal plants. The company also provides site maintenance services for the water treatment plant of Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. and in a nickel mine and processing facility in Claver, Surigao del Norte.

In addition, Aboitiz Construction partners with Aboitiz InfraCapital for Integrated Facilities Management at Mactan-Cebu International Airport and with Republic Cement for maintenance and site services—further strengthening its role in promoting operational excellence and sustainable industrial growth.

Commitment to Safety and Quality

Safety remains a cornerstone of Aboitiz Construction’s operations. From 2022 to August 2025, the company recorded 35 million safe man-hours across all project sites—reflecting its commitment to ensuring every Kauban returns home safely.

Recently, Aboitiz Construction was recommended for recertification of its Integrated Management System (IMS) after a zero nonconformity audit covering ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards. This achievement underscores the company’s dedication to safety, quality, and environmental excellence—further strengthening client trust and operational reliability.

Recognized for Excellence

Aboitiz Construction’s achievements have earned recognition both locally and internationally. The company received a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year (Materials and Construction) and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Support Department of the Year at the 22nd Annual International Business Awards®. It was also named among the Best Employers in the Philippines for 2026 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista.

Locally, its Safety Health Environment and Safety Month initiative was honored with a Silver Anvil Award for sustainability communications at the 60th Anvil Awards, further proof of the company’s commitment to promoting safety, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

A Vision for the Next 50 Years

Looking ahead, Aboitiz Construction remains steadfast in its purpose. As it embraces the next 50 years, the company aims to further strengthen its role in driving sustainable growth, job creation, and innovation within the construction industry.

“Fifty years is not just a milestone—it’s a reminder of who we are and why we build. Every project, every partnership, and every Kauban represents our shared commitment to create positive impact. As we look ahead, we remain focused on building smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions for generations to come,”shared Antonio Peñalver, Executive Director of Aboitiz Construction. “

Aboitiz Construction continues to build for businesses to prosper and for communities to thrive. Its legacy of excellence, anchored on the passion and unity of its people, stands as a testament to what can be achieved when purpose drives progress.

As Aboitiz Construction enters its next chapter, one thing remains certain—it will continue to be Engineered for Excellence, today and for the next 50 years and beyond.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with 50 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.