Five Filipina trafficking victims return home after detention in Malaysia

FIVE Filipina trafficking victims arrived in Manila on December 4, after having been detained for three months in Malaysia for being undocumented overseas workers.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that BI officers from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 and the NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking assisted the said victims upon their arrival.

The five victims, whose names are withheld for their protection, were allegedly recruited to be waitresses through a Facebook post.

According to the victims’ accounts, they had separately departed for Kota Kinabalu via a ferry from Zamboanga, evading immigration inspection. Their passports were allegedly not processed formally during departure.

Tansingco lamented the incident, highlighting the consequences of undocumented travel and the exploitation that can occur abroad.

“The victims’ ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in pursuing opportunities without proper documentation. It not only jeopardizes individuals’ rights and well-being while abroad but also contributes to the prevalence of human trafficking,” he said.